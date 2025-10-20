BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, October 17, Dirty Hands, actor, Aaron Phypers was arrested on a felony warrant that was issued on October 15th. Phypers was arrested on four criminal charges, including two counts of injuring a spouse and two counts of threatening a witness.



The charges involve his current divorce case with Real Housewives actress, Denise Richards. Richard’s claims domestic abuse on at least three different occasions, once in April, another time in May, and the third time in July. One of Richard’s allegations includes Phypers slamming Richard’s head against a cement wall, and others include him causing her multiple concussions.



Phypers was booked into jail and detained briefly by Lost Hills Sheriffs Station. His bail was set at $200,000. Reports indicate that Phypers posted bail on October 18th. His attorney, Michael Finley, claims allegations against his client are false. Phypers reportedly said that he “did not harm Denise Richards.”



In July of 2025, Richards filed court documents against her husband for domestic violence. The judge issued a temporary restraining order. On October 17, the Judge extended the restraining order against Phypers until their next court hearing which is scheduled for November 7, 2025.



Phypers and Richards were sued in November 2024, for allegedly violating a verbal business agreement. According to reports, their business was Malibu Wellness Center. Phypers used a holistic approach to medicine. In the lawsuit a disgruntled husband claimed his deceased wife’s cancer got notably worse with Phypers “treatment.”



The verbal agreement was monetary. Money back if the advised treatment did not work. Phypers closed the business in 2024 and indicated that he has not had an income since the closing of that business.



Aaron Phypers is known for his roles in Dirty Hands, The Leap (2011) and Air Crash Investigation (2003). He also appeared in an episode of Real Housewives.



Denise Richards began her career as a model. She then starred in Starship Troopers (1997), Wild Things (1998), World is Not Enough (1999), Undercover Brother (2002), Scary Movie 3 (2003) and regularly starred on Real Housewives.











