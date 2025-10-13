BRENTWOOD—Actress and Oscar-winner, Diane Keaton, known for her roles in “Annie Hall” and “The Godfather” died on Saturday, October 11, PEOPLE first reported. The actress was 79.

TMZ reported that the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to Keaton’s Brentwood property shortly after 8 a.m. and she was taken via ambulance to a local hospital. No additional details or cause of death has been disclosed to the public.

Keaton grew to fame as a notable producer, actress and director in Hollywood. Keaton was born in Los Angeles, CA in January 1946. She got her start on Broadway in 1968 in “Hair.” That role later parlayed Keaton to a role in “Play It Again, Sam,” a production by director Woody Allen that earned the actress a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Her breakout film role was in 1972’s “The Godfather” which she starred alongside Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, Talia Shire and James Caan. The drama went on to earn 10 Oscar nominations, winning 3 awards including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. Keaton reprised her role in the 1974 sequel, “The Godfather Part II.”

In 1977, Keaton starred in the Woody Allen comedy, “Annie Hall” where she won the Academy Award for Best Actress. Other films Keaton starred in included, “Reds,” “Marvin’s Room,” “Crimes of the Heart,” “Father of the Bride,” “Father of the Bride Part II,” “The First Wives Club,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” “The Family Stone,” “Morning Glory,” “Book Club” and “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”

Some of her co-stars throughout her illustrious career include Bette Midler, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Goldie Hawn, Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson, Frances McDormand, Queen Latifah, Katie Holmes, Harrison Ford, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. Keaton during her lifetime dated actor/director Woody Allen, Al Pacino and Warren Beatty. The actress never married, but adopted two children, Dexter, 29 and Duke 25 in her 50s.

Keaton was also nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her work in “Marvin’s Room,” “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Reds.” She won two Golden Globes during her career, one for “Annie Hall” and another for “Something’s Gotta Give.” She was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 1995.

Keaton’s “The First Wives Club” co-star Bette Midler posted on Instagram:

“The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”

Actor Steve Martin responded to a post from Interview Magazine on Instagram writing:

“Don’t know who first posted this, but it sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.”

Director Paul Feig posted on X, “I was so honored to call Diane Keaton a friend. She was an amazingly kind and creative person who also just happened to be a Hollywood legend. She has been taken from us far too soon. We will miss you, Diane.”