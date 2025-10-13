SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 10, 2025, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office reported that Armando Salvador, 69, was convicted after a trial by jury. Salvador was convicted of eight counts of arson of another’s property (PC 451(d)), and two counts of unlawfully causing a fire (PC 452).

According to the testimony and evidence presented at trial, on the evening of February 18, 2024, at approximately 6 a.m., Salvador started at Campton Place, lit a Cadillac Escalade on fire then set fire to 5 additional vehicles located on Geary Street and O’Farrell Street.

On February 24, 2024, approximately one week later, he set fire to two Tesla Model Ys at the intersection of Mabini Street and Bonifacio Street and the intersection of Shipley Street and Fourth Street. The fires were so large that two other vehicles parked nearby were also burned. The defendant was later identified through videos collected by the San Francisco Police Department via the Union Square Alliance and several concerned local citizens.

“I would like to thank the San Francisco Fire Department for their swift response in putting out these fires before they caused additional damage,” said Assistant District Attorney En-Ta Tu. “This conviction would not have been possible without the Union Square Alliance collaboration with the San Francisco Police Department and private citizens who provided video to SFPD’s arson unit leading to the identification of the suspect.”

The defendant is currently in custody, with his sentencing scheduled for October 27, 2025.