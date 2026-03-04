SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, February 25, investigators served arrest and search warrants at a San Francisco residence. On Friday, February 27, four people were apprehended at the home after the raid, discovering a drug lab, a 3D printer for the manufacturing of the guns and a whole slew of weapons.

A total of 11 firearms, including many pieces of 3D-printed weapons, known as “ghost guns,” and many different varieties of rifle components that were taken away as evidence. The 3D printer which was used for illegal firearm manufacturing was taken by police. The suspects were charged with firearm offenses and various illegal drugs and controlled substances were seized from the residence. The suspects were also charged with narcotics possession.

On February 16, at 4 p.m. officers from the Daly City Police Department were summoned to a 42-year-old Daly City male resident, using controlled substance in a Daly City shopping center parking lot.

After the male suspect was apprehended, Daly City Police discovered the suspect purchased the vehicle under a stolen identity, leading them to a San Francisco residence. He is charged with identity theft and fraud for making a purchase under a false identity. Detectives used the evidence from the identity theft to link the suspect to a residence in San Francisco, acquiring search and arrest warrants in the process.