HOLLYWOOD- Divorce may be painful, but in My First Ex-Husband it becomes deliciously funny. At George Street Playhouse, The theatre is located in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Joy Behar transforms marital misadventure into cathartic comedy, delivering an evening of razor-sharp storytelling, unapologetic honesty, and the kind of laughter that feels both knowing and liberating. Behar, best known for her quick-fire candor on the The View, proves that her stand-up instincts remain finely tuned. The show unfolds as a series of monologues and reflections on love, betrayal, absurdity, and the peculiar institution of marriage itself. What makes the material resonate is not simply the punchlines — though there are plenty — but the precision of her timing and the comfort with which she dissects emotional chaos.

The audience at George Street Playhouse responded with immediate recognition. Laughter rippled through the theater not just at the jokes, but at the truths beneath them. Behar’s humor is observational without being cruel, self-aware without self-pity. She invites the crowd into shared experience, turning personal history into collective therapy — with a martini in hand.The staging is intentionally understated, allowing the writing and performance to carry the evening. Direction keeps the pacing brisk, preventing the reflective moments from tipping too far into sentimentality. The result is a performance that balances sass with sincerity.If there are moments where the anecdotes feel familiar, they are redeemed by Behar’s delivery — conversational, fearless, and intimate. By the end of the evening, what lingers is not the sting of heartbreak but the empowerment of survival.

My First Ex-Husband is less about divorce and more about resilience — and at George Street Playhouse, resilience has never been so entertaining. In a cultural moment when honesty often feels filtered, Behar’s candor is refreshing. The evening serves as a reminder that sometimes the best way to confront life’s messiest chapters is simply to laugh at them.

Josephine Victoria "Joy" Bihar is an American actress, playwright, comedian and television host. She's best known of co-hosting the ABC talk show The View, where she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2009. Behar is known for her sharp wit and asking questions that others might avoid, such as asking Chris Christie if he was too overweight to be president. She's also hosted her own shows, including the Joy Behar Show on HL and a call-in radio show on WABC.

