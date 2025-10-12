SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday, October 10 that a person has been arrested in connection to a fatal collision.

The SFPD reported on October 4, at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers responded to Cortland Avenue and Anderson Street regarding a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from injuries. Officers rendered aid, and paramedics arrived on scene to transport the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders and medical staff, the victim died from their injuries. The name and age of the victim have not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) was notified of the incident and took over the investigation. Investigators determined that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as Perla Rosario Henriquez Ulloa, 21, of San Francisco.

On October 9, Mission officers placed Henriquez Ulloa under arrest. Henriquez Ulloa was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for the following charges: felony hit and run (20001(a) CVC), hit and run incident that results in death (20001(b)(2) CVC), vehicular manslaughter (192(c)(1) PC), destroying or concealing evidence (135 PC), and basic speed law (22350 CVC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.