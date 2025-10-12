SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 10, the San Francisco Police Department reported that an arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run incident. The SFPD reported on October 3, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of Haight and Lyon Streets regarding a hit-and-run vehicle collision. Officers were advised that a collision occurred between a vehicle and a scooter.

Officers arrived on scene and located two occupants of the scooter. One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the other occupant suffered from life-threatening injuries. Both parties were transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle collided into a scooter, then collided into an unoccupied parked vehicle while attempting to flee from the scene. The suspect vehicle was located abandoned near the area of Page Street and Central Avenue.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) was notified of the incident and took over the investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as Fatima Zahra Kabira Ghaleb, 21, of San Francisco, and developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Ghaleb. On October 10, authorities placed Ghaleb under arrest.

She was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on two counts of 20001(a)(2) CVC and two counts of 20001(b)(2) CVC.

The cause is still under investigation. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.