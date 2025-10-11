HOLLYWOOD—Some secrets are dropping on the ABC soap opera, “General Hospital.” Ones that have plenty of people chatting. Of course, we cannot begin our discussion without talking about the great Erika Slezak making her return to daytime television. For those NOT in the know she portrayed the iconic Victoria Lord on “One Life to Live.”

Her grand entrance was made last week as she arrived in Port Charles as Monica Quartermaine’s long-lost sister, Veronica Bard. Oh, the dialogue and interaction between Slezak and Jane Elliott was fantastic. These two titans going toe-to-toe was fantastic to witness. When you have icons on the screen, you cannot turn away.

Now the audience doesn’t know too much about Veronica Bard and whether she has ulterior motives. I mean let’s be honest, her arrival to Port Charles right after her sister dies is questionable. Making the situation more intriguing is that at the reading of Monica’s will, she left the entire Quartermaine estate to her long-lost sister instead of her grandson, Michael Quartermaine who she voiced time, and time again would inherit it all. Yeah, didn’t see that coming, so you have to ask. why?

She has garnered some support from the family after she prevented Anna Devane and her party from implementing a search warrant looking for a gun that was registered to Edward Quartermaine. Yeah, Tracy was adamant Veronica would ONLY get the Quartermaine estate over her dead body, but this latest move may have opened up the door for these two ladies to align in some capacity.

Let’s talk about the Drew shooting because to be honest, it’s a nothingburger at this point. Drew didn’t die, but the list of suspects is so plentiful, I doubt any of those individuals are culpable, because they are all so obvious. I know this sounds crazy, but I feel like the guilty culprit might be Wiley Quartermaine. Now take this journey with me for a second because, it just feels like certain things are aligning that someone is protecting someone.

Michael Corinthos is too obvious of a suspect, and the show has made that crystal clear. If it’s that obvious the character is the culprit, they are never the culprit. Things are starting to point towards Carly being culpable which makes me believe that she’s covering for someone and Michael feels too easy. Will I be shocked if it’s not Wiley, absolutely, but at this point, I don’t know who the shooter could be beyond Wiley that would stun me. I guess if it was Jason, but I just don’t see that happening.

I want to talk about the return of Nathan West because Britt’s behavior has me worried. I don’t think Nathan West is who we think he is. I feel he’s an imposter, exactly WHO he is I don’t know. Why can I make that assertion? Britt didn’t seem surprised one bit to discover her brother is very much alive, and her reaction to Nathan coming face-to-face with James was jarring to say the least. She didn’t want Nathan to meet his son, and you have to ask that simple question, “Why?”

I suspect Britt is staying mum because she is scared of someone, who precisely, I sense will come to the surface in the coming weeks as we near November Sweeps or perhaps February Sweeps, could Cesar Faison be making a grand return? It would be fun if that were the case. However, if the writers go down this route of Nathan actually being Peter August, I think I’m going to throw up. I’d rather see the real Peter August in the flesh if we’re bringing that character back to the mix. Now, we have to talk about the bomb of all bombs.

It looks like Portia is pregnant, and I didn’t see this coming from a million miles away. I mean her marriage to Curtis was already dunzo in her eyes, so I don’t know why it’s such a big issue. Probably because Curtis has no idea his ‘wife’ had already moved on. Curtis might be surprised to discover that person is none other than Portia’s colleague, Dr. Isaiah Gannon.

Isaiah is already starting to make his mark on Portia’s life going toe-to-toe with Curtis on Portia’s behalf. The issue is Portia didn’t like that, and with Elizabeth suspecting Portia to perhaps be preggers, she can only keep that news under wraps for so long. Someone is going to connect the dots and that drama is going to erupt.

The question we all want to know is who is the father? I doubt it’s Curtis because they haven’t been together for quite some time, and Portia recently slept with Isaiah, so it makes perfect sense he’d be the daddy. Let’s be honest, it is about time the writers have given the character something to chew on after that ‘romance’ with Jordan fell flat. Lots of things are kicking off and I’m desperate for answers.