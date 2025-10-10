WOODLAND HILLS—On Monday, October 6, jewelry store owner, Ali Sedaghat, was leaving Poquito Mas, Mexican Restaurant located at 21049 Ventura Boulevard when he pulled over to check on a flat tire. Three men wearing ski masks drove up in a van approached and robbed him of nearly $200,000 worth of jewelry.

Mr. Sedaghat is a fine jewelry designer who owns Star Jewelry in Los Angeles. Reports indicate that unbeknownst to him, his tire had been slashed. The thieves waited for him to stop and check on the tire before jumping out of their van and robbing him.



The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the matter. Canyon News reached out to LAPD Topanga Division for more information but did not hear back in time for print.



Police are asking for more information from those who may have been in the area to properly identify the suspects and bring them to justice.