MALIBU—On Tuesday, October 9, Gene Simmons,76, the lead vocalist from the 70s rock band, KISS, reportedly passed out behind the wheel before hitting the car in front of him on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu.



Reports indicate that the rock star lost consciousness while driving. Personnel from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department confirmed that an accident did occur in the 25000 block of PCH, and that the driver [Gene Simmons] had a medical emergency and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.



Simmons updated his fans on his X social media account the very next day.



On Wednesday, October 8, Simmons posted the following message.



“Thanks everybody for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us who were terrible drivers. And that’s me. All is Well.”



Multiple news reports indicate that Simmons is recovering at home. His wife, Shannon indicated that her husband was just dehydrated suggesting that new meds and lack of water was likely the cause of him fainting.



Apparently, Gene Simmons lost consciousness and rolled right into a parked vehicle on the side of the road. After wrecking their SUV, Shannon relayed to reporters that she did not necessarily want to ride with him when he’s driving anymore.



Simmons, an Israeli-born, Jewish-American musician. He and his mother immigrated to the United States when Simmons was just a boy, eight years of age. As a young man, he answered an ad for a lead guitarist. In 1973, the newly formed hard-rock band, KISS was born, and in 1974, their first album featuring Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Paul Frehley, better known as “Ace,” Frehley, who also answered the same ad as Simmons.



On December 2, 2023, Kiss performed at Madison Square Gardens in New York City, which was the finale of the legendary band’s “End of the Road,” Farewell Tour.”