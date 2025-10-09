San Jose, CA – On the evening of Wednesday, October 8, 2025, three people suffered major injuries in a two-car crash, according to KRON.

The San Jose Police Department reports that the collision occurred around 5:35 PM near Rancho Drive and Monterey Road. Emergency crews responded quickly and transported all three victims to local hospitals.

Investigators have not yet determined what circumstances led up to the crash. Authorities said it is still unclear whether drugs or alcohol played any role.

The crash forced officers to close Monterey Road in both directions between Capitol Expressway and Fehren Drive. Crews continue to clear debris and collect evidence, and the road is expected to stay closed for several hours.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the investigation continues.

