SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, October 8 several members of an overnight residential construction burglary crew have been arrested. Officers arrested three suspects in a residential construction burglary and fencing operation this week, recovering thousands of dollars in stolen construction equipment. The crew was operating overnight and targeting homes in San Francisco that were under construction.

The operation was the result of a criminal investigation that began in mid-September when SFPD Citywide Plainclothes members and SFPD Fencing Unit became aware of suspected residential burglars providing suspected stolen property to a suspected fence (a person who buys stolen property) following a residential construction site burglary.

The SFPD’s Burglary, Fencing, Citywide Plainclothes, Retail Theft, Real-Time Investigation Center, and Drone as First Responder Units on October 3, coordinated with each other to conduct an overnight operation into the burglary/fencing crew.

Officers conducted surveillance on the suspects and spotted them switching license plates on a vehicle used to commit burglaries throughout the city across the Taraval, Ingleside, Park, Richmond, Northern, Mission, and Bayview police districts.

Through the course of their investigation, officers determined that the suspects were associated with at least four burglaries of residential construction sites in San Francisco in the early morning hours of October 3, in the Taraval police district. The burglaries occurred at the following locations:

– 1700 block of 38th Avenue

– 3200 block of Moraga Street

– 1700 block of 40th. Avenue

– 1700 block of 42nd Avenue

Officers spotted the suspects meeting a fencing suspect who received the stolen property in a parking lot on the 2000 block of Evans Avenue. Officers witnessed the transfer of a large number of tools from one vehicle to another.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest, place three adult males into custody, and booked them at San Francisco County Jail #1.

Oswaldo Antonio Fuentes, 49, of San Francisco was booked on charges of four counts of burglary in the first degree (459 PC), three counts of receiving stolen property (496(a)PC), grand theft (487(a)PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1)PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), driving or taking a vehicle without consent (10851(a) CVC) and receiving a stolen vehicle (496(d)PC).

Daniel Gonzalez, 45, of Wilton, California was booked on charges of four counts of burglary in the first degree (459 PC), three counts of receiving stolen property (496(a)PC), grand theft (487(a)PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1)PC) and possession of burglary tools (466PC).

Mario Randolfo Pazoz-Cruz, 64, of South San Francisco, was booked on charges of receiving stolen property (496(a)PC)

During the search of the associated vehicles, officers located numerous pieces of stolen construction equipment totaling over $4,000 as well as burglary tools.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.