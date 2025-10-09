SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, October 8, the San Francisco Police Department reported the deaths of four people in the Ingleside District. On Wednesday at approximately 1:23 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Monterey Blvd. regarding a well-being check.

Officers arrived and found four unresponsive individuals who were declared deceased on scene.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting a parallel investigation and will determine the cause and manner of death.

The SFPD Homicide Detail was notified of the suspicious deaths and is leading the investigation. The Police Department notes that it appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no general threat to the public. The names and ages of the victims have not been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.