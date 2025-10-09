VACAVILLE—On Friday, October 3, 2025, at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the afternoon, Vacaville Police Department received reports of shoplifting at an Ulta Beauty, located at 1641 E. Monte Vista Avenue. Two women whose names were later discovered to be Zeraiyah Saulnygreen and Ciara Etter had stolen several hundred of thousand dollars of hot items. There has been no motive, but it is possible the grand theft may be part of an organized retail crime ring.

Because of the thievery at the Ulta Beauty store, California Highway Patrol (CHP) took over chasing the women’s vehicle, which was a metallic sedan, along with other law enforcement, who had been alerted about the vehicle chase spanning different counties around the San Francisco Bay Area. The duo was travelling southbound west on Interstate 80 in Oakland.

An Oakland sergeant requested for the women’s vehicle to pull over. They complied and left their vehicle, but then they reentered the car once again, trying to lose the law enforcement.

The duo managed to evade the law enforcement all the way to the Bay Bridge, but law enforcement abated the chase there because of safety hazards.

Working in tandem with the law enforcement in San Francisco, the CHP was able to set up spike strikes at the Interstate 80 and 5th Street off-ramp in San Francisco.

Etter who was driving, lost control, causing her to crash after she hit the spike strips. They were then apprehended and booked into Solano County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.