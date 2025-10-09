SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 1:10 p.m. to 1:12 p.m., San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) was alerted to a ‘possible threat’ to Lowell High School, located in Eucalyptus Drive and Forest View Drive in the Lakeshore Neighborhood; the San Francisco Unified School District was then notified of this, and, in turn, they notified the school itself. Schoolwide alerts were warned that the threat was a bomb threat. SFPD sent out notices to school officials at Lowell High School and San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD), so staff could begin evacuating students.

That same day from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.in the afternoon, police, which included tactical teams and K-9 units, responded to the bomb threat.

From 3 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. in the afternoon, after a thorough search of Lowell High School, the evacuation was lifted, and students were allowed back to their regularly scheduled school activities. The students had regular dismissal times.

This is the first false bomb threat that led to an evacuation since 2016, which occurred at George Washington High School in the Richmond District.

On Tuesday, September 16, 2014, a bomb threat was made to Lowell High School, causing evacuation and early dismissal for students. Although SFPD conducted a search of the grounds, they were not able to find anything.

On Monday, December 17, 2018, the bomb threat came when the school had almost cleared for the day. Lowell High School and Lakeshore Elementary were both evacuated. San Francisco officials did not find anything.