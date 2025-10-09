SAN FRANSCISCO—On Monday, October 6, 2025, just before 5:45 p.m. in the evening, a vehicle collided with three pedestrians at the intersection of Divisadero Street and Pacific Avenue in the Pacific Heights Neighborhood.

The San Francisco emergency crews arrived in response to the vehicular accident by 5:50 p.m. in the evening. All three pedestrians, one was a baby, were all conscious and breathing, yet injured. But one of the adult pedestrians was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no real serious or life-threatening injuries involved.

In the aftermath of the accident, the driver remained at the scene, and they seemed to be cooperating with the San Francisco local authorities on the vehicular accident. It was not believed that there was either drugs or alcohol involved in the vehicle crash. They did not appear to be driving under the influence.