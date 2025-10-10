SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, October 9, 2025, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that a conviction was secured against Darryl Robinson, 59, also known as Patrick Rushing, after a trial by jury for a violent residential robbery in the Outer Richmond.

He was convicted of robbery in the first degree (PC 211), child endangerment (PC 273a(a)), criminal threats (PC 422), possession of a firearm with prior violent conviction (PC 29900(a)(1)), convicted person carrying loaded firearm (PC 25850 (a)), and assault with semi-automatic firearm (PC 245(b)). The jury also found true allegations that Robinson personally and intentionally used a firearm in the commission of the robbery (PC 12022.53(b)), and the other crimes (PC 12022.5(a)).

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on March 24, 2023, the victim pulled into their garage with their young children. While the mother attempted to get the children out of the car, the defendant entered the garage wearing a mask and held a loaded firearm to the victim’s chest demanding her wallet. When the victim stated they did not have a wallet on them, Robinson stated, “Don’t make me shoot you in front of your kids.”

He then took the victim’s cell phone, necklace, rings, and backpack before fleeing the garage. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived on scene within minutes and were able to track the victim’s cellphone and apprehended the suspect 40 minutes later in the Tenderloin District.

“The terrifying ordeal that the victim endured was nothing short of a living nightmare. The bravery exhibited by the victim, both in the moment and in facing Mr. Robinson in court was commendable,” said Assistant District Attorney Yuri Chornobil. “Thanks to the hard work of the San Francisco Police Department and the Jury that carefully deliberated the facts and the law, Mr. Robinson will finally be held accountable for his heartless and heinous actions.”

Robinson is currently in custody. His sentencing will be scheduled after a bench trial scheduled for November 14, 2025, regarding aggravating factors and allegations that the defendant was previously convicted of murder and attempted murder and was out on parole for less than three years at the time of this incident.