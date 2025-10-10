HOLLYWOOD—It might be time to say it, this 49th season of “Survivor” should have been placed on the backburner because it’s been a dud to watch. The episode, ‘Loveable Losers’ saw Alex and Jake talking about their disaster of a tribe and how they have been pushed to the brink of extinction.

Jeremiah and Sophi chatted about the thought of having to turn on one another, where Sophi wanted to target Alex, but he has an idol so getting him out is not going to be easy. Yeah, the episode within the first four minutes foreshadowed some impending doom for the Kele tribe. Over at Hina, really Jason?

Why in the hell would you address to the entire tribe to go look for the Beware Advantage/Idol. Whose game does that benefit? MC was thinking properly, she and Steven should search for the advantage, and that they split in trios or duos. Jason you were right there near the advantage that later fell into MC’s hands. Not smart MC, you cannot vote until your tribe loses a challenge. Hate to say it, I despise the Beware Advantage it’s a bit stupid to be honest.

Over at Uli, the constant chatter from Nate and Savannah talking about their tight four is annoying the hell out of me. I was ecstatic that Sage and Juwan chatted and realized something is amiss. Sage’s tale of her upbringing was so sad, so it’s making you root for her over the four of Savannah, Nate, Shannon and Rizo. Sage decided to speak to Shannon about Savannah and Rizo’s alignment. Shannon spilled to Savannah that Sage is onto her.

Savannah’s ego is the reason I cannot root for her. She is so annoying. Girl, take a break, you’re not the power player that you think you are. Back at Kele, Jake was bitten by a snake, and it was a poisonous snake to say the least. This worried Jeremiah and Alex, as Jake had visible marks on his foot and he started to endure pain.

Yeah, looks like we are getting a medavac, and Alex realized the snake that bit Jake was highly venomous. Jake’s situation was very serious. I’ve never seen an episode of “Survivor” where the audience is actually seeing a medical situation so serious that we are seeing the treatment of the actual player and the mayhem that is unfolding. Back at Kele, Jeremiah, Sophi and Alex were completely speculating Jake’s condition and if he will even return to the game.

Jeff spoke to Jake and alerted him that because of the situation, he had to be pulled from the game because of the predicament. It led to Jake breaking down in tears realizing his opportunity to play this game has been cut short. I can’t believe that we are still performing a challenge after this situation. A player has just been pulled from the game; do we have to have a challenge? No, we don’t. This is just brutal because you’re knocking Kele down when they are already beaten to the core. Jason was probably speaking for everyone at home watching the series.

So much for Jeff Probst having empathy, he was a complete ass to Kele just knocking them down without even giving them hope. This is just not a good feeling to watch at all. We still have 30 minutes left of this episode and this is terrible to watch. There really is no strategy to chat with only three people, Sophi and Jeremiah chat, Sophi and Alex chat, and Alex and Jeremiah chat.

Alex would be stupid to not play his idol considering the circumstances and the editor’s way of trying to trick Alex is the best thing they can come up with and try to make the episode seem intriguing. So much so that we return to ULI, which rarely happens. Oh, we’re having a tribe swap. It is such a given because watching two people at camp is not going to be fun to watch.

This tribe kumbaya mess is boring, as it was Rizo of all people who located the Beware Advantage. Yeah, Rizo, you won’t have the idol or a vote until your tribe loses a challenge. Alex knows he doesn’t want to look like a fool and not play his idol and finds himself out the game. I give props to Sophi for playing the best way she knows how to survive in the game with the odds are against her.

I have never been less interested in a Tribal Council than this episode. There is just no intrigue whatsoever. At least Alex played his idol because Sophi spilled her intention, and I think it spooked him. However, Sophi did vote for Jeremiah and not Alex to protect herself. So Kele just has Alex and Sophi, so expect them to be part of whatever tribe swap of seven is formed next week.

As I expected the tribe swap is happening and thank God, so people who think they’re untouchable are now touchable. One thing for sure, there will be a tribe where two players cannot vote, or a tribe each where only six votes will count. Fingers crossed some excitement takes place next week “Survivor” fanatics!