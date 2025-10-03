Whether you are cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway or winding your way through the Sierra Passes, nothing beats the sense of freedom you get from riding your motorcycle. But as every rider knows that freedom comes with some serious responsibility.

California’s highways can be breathtaking and brutal. Between distracted drivers, unpredictable traffic, and the temptation to push the limits, safety must come first. So, let’s talk about the three things that separate the smart riders from the statistics: gear, laws, and accident prevention.

Gear Up or Give Up

If you’re on two wheels, the proper gear is not an option; it is a necessity. You don’t have to look like you’re headed into battle, but you do need to dress to protect yourself if you are involved in an accident.

Here is a list of the gear you need to have on every time you hit the road on your bike:

Jacket and pants: Go for leather or reinforced textile with armor on elbows, shoulders, and knees. It's not about fashion, it's about safety.

Gloves and boots: Hands and feet take the brunt of a fall. This is the reason reinforced gloves and over-the-ankle boots can mean the difference between a bruise and a hospital stay.

Eye protection: If you are rocking an open-face helmet, you should definitely be wearing eye protection.

Visibility: It is a great idea to have reflective strips, bright colors, and lights to help other drivers see you.

Keep in mind that in the Hurt Report from the University of California, it was found that most motorcycle accidents happen because the other driver didn’t even see the motorcycle.

Know the California Motorcycle Laws

Get Licensed, Stay Legal: To drive a motorcycle legally in California, you will need a Class M1 or M2 license, and new riders often have to take a California Highway Patrol-approved safety course, according to the California Motorcyclist Safety Program.

Lane Splitting: California is the only state where lane splitting is legal, but that doesn't mean you should weave like a maniac. The CHP recommends that you only lane-split when traffic is moving at around 30 miles per hour or less. Also, you should not go more than 10 miles per hour faster than the surrounding vehicles, and you should avoid lane splitting when you are next to big rigs or in blind spots.

California is the only state where lane splitting is legal, but that doesn’t mean you should weave like a maniac. The CHP recommends that you only lane-split when traffic is moving at around 30 miles per hour or less. Also, you should not go more than 10 miles per hour faster than the surrounding vehicles, and you should avoid lane splitting when you are next to big rigs or in blind spots. Insurance and Reporting: When it comes to motorcycle insurance in California, the state requires a minimum amount of insurance coverage for all riders. If you’re in a crash that causes more than $1,000 in damage, you have ten days to report it to the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles).

Motorcycle accidents are far too common throughout California. Modesto alone experienced 76 motorcycle accidents in 2023. Staying safe on California highways is about obeying motorcycle laws and driving defensively. Listed below are several things you need to do to keep yourself safe:

Ride like you’re invisible. Assume other drivers don’t see you, because they probably don’t. Stay out of blind spots and make eye contact at intersections.

Keep your distance and do not tailgate. You need to have plenty of reaction time when a vehicle stops in front of you.

Make sure you have your lights on and are visible to other drivers at all times.

Watch the road carefully for things like potholes, gravel, and wet grass in the roadway that may cause your motorcycle to spin out of control.

Do not drink and drive because, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration, nearly 30 percent of fatal motorcycle crashes involve alcohol.

Follow the speed limit because you can lose control of a motorcycle when you are speeding above the posted speed limit for the area.

California’s highways were made for adventure, but adventure should not cost you your life. Be the motorcycle rider who is smart, visible, and follows the laws of the road.