SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 3, the San Francisco Police Department announced they recovered almost a pound of methamphetamine, multiple firearms and silencers while recovering a classic Porsche 911, Yamaha motorbike and tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of other stolen goods, following a months-long investigation, Interim Chief Paul Yep announced.

“I want to thank our hard-working officers for their incredible work on this case,” Interim Chief Yep said. “Our Burglary and Auto Theft Unit spent months on this investigation, and our streets are safer because of them. I also want to thank members of Richmond Station and our Tactical Unit who assisted in this case and in taking the suspect into custody.”

The case started on May 18 when officers from Richmond Station received a report of a stolen trailer containing approximately $70,000 of equipment. On June 16, officers recovered the trailer on the 500 block of 32nd Avenue and developed probable cause to arrest John Choy, 61, of San Francisco for the possession of the stolen construction trailer.

SFPD’s Burglary/Auto Theft Unit continued to investigate the case and began to identify irregularities with vehicles registered to or associated with Choy.

On September 18, officers located a stolen, partially stripped-down 1989 Yamaha FZR400 motorcycle in front of a residence on the 500 block of 32nd Avenue.

Members of the SFPD TAC Unit and Burglary/ Auto Theft Unit served a search warrant at the home on September 24. During the warrant service, officers located and seized several parts from the stolen motorcycle as well as six handguns, five rifles, including four assault weapons, silencers, more than one pound of methamphetamine, a cache of ammunition, and other stolen items.

Officers recovered a classic 1979 Porsche 911 SC with a switched VIN. The Porsche had been reported stolen out of San Francisco in 2021. Investigators discovered that the Porsche had an engine from another vehicle, a 1978 Porsche 911 Targa, that was reported stolen out of San Francisco.

John Richard Choy was placed under arrest for the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) P.C.) (11 counts), possession of an assault weapon (30605(a) P.C.) (5 counts), possession of a silencer (33410 P.C.) (4 counts), possession of methamphetamine for sales (11378(a) H.S.), receiving a stolen vehicle (496d(a) P.C.), receiving stolen property (496(a) P.C.), and possession of burglary tools (466 P.C.).

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.