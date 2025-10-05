SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 3, the San Francisco Police Department announced that they executed a search warrant on October 1 in Oakland where they seized over 180 grams of fentanyl, 57 grams of methamphetamine, and 16 grams of cocaine intended to be sold on the streets of San Francisco.

The operation also yielded more than $25,000 in U.S. currency, a fentanyl press and scales, an unserialized firearm also known as a “ghost gun,” and ammunition.

The joint operation transpired on the 2800 block of 8th Avenue in Oakland and included the San Francisco Police Department’s Narcotics Division, the U.S. Army National Guard, and the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

The SFPD arrested Oakland residents Jahir Banegas Hernandez, 20, Axel Josue Casco Rosales, 18, and Darwin Omar Martinez, 21, on drug-related and child endangerment charges and booked them at Santa Rita Jail.

During the search warrant service, a toddler was located in the home and subsequently released to a child welfare worker. An adult female was detained for the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, officers placed the female under arrest for warrant violations and booked her at Santa Rita Jail. She was identified as Dayan Canales Cruz, 21, of Oakland.

The operation stemmed from an investigation by the SFPD Narcotics Unit and is the latest major enforcement effort that is part of the city’s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC).

Since launching DMACC in May 2023, officers with the SFPD have seized over 412 kilos of narcotics, including 151 kilos of fentanyl. Additionally, officers have made over 10,000 arrests, including 2,230 arrests of drug dealers.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.