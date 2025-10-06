FAIRFIELD—On the evening of Friday, October 3, 2025, a 52-year-old man died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of Noonan Lane and Cement Hill Road, according to the KRON.

Fairfield Police Department officers and emergency crews responded around 6:45 p.m. after reports of a motorcycle down in the roadway. Responders found the rider with major injuries consistent with a high-impact crash. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witness statements suggest that speed may have played a role in the crash. Investigators continue to examine the cause and sequence of events leading to the collision.

Authorities closed Noonan Lane and Cement Hill Road for about four hours to allow officers to document the scene and remove debris.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

