SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, October 6, the San Francisco Police Department reported that a suspect had been arrested in connection to an attempted homicide.

The SFPD reported on September 21, at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of 24th and York Streets regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided aid and requested paramedics to the scene.

A firearm was located on the victim and seized as evidence. The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries by paramedics.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation transpired between the victim and the suspect that turned into a physical altercation. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim prior to fleeing the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as Jesus Romero, 37, of Oakland, CA.

On October 3, Violence Reduction Team (VRT) officers placed Romero under arrest without incident at his home in Oakland, for his arrest warrant. Members of the SFPD simultaneously carried out a search warrant of Romero’s residence, where officers located and seized a firearm, magazines, and unfired cartridges.

Romero was placed under arrest and booked into San Francisco County jail for the following charges: attempted murder (664/187 PC), assault with a firearm (245(a)(s) PC), carrying a concealed weapon (25400(a)(2) PC), carrying a loaded firearm (25850(a)PC), possession of a firearm by a violent felon (29900(b)PC), and prohibited person in possession of ammunition (30305 (a) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.