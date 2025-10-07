SAN FRANCISCO—For this year, there may not be an air show from the United States military personnel in the Navy Region Southwest due to the federal shutdown. But if it is resolved soon, it will go forth as planned on the weekend of Friday, October 10, 2025 to Sunday, October 12, 2025.

But it looks like it will have to be postponed until next year, which means the people in charge of planning for next year’s SF Fleet Week will have to start preparing in November.

Even though the United States military will not be flying in the air shows, they are partnering up with the military in Canada and Colombia to fly in the air shows during SF Fleet Week.

Instead of United States Air Force taking flight, the United States’ neighbor to the north, the Canadian Air Force, the Snowbirds, will take flight this year. Known for their extraordinary maneuverability, the Candair CT-114 Tutors make for excellent air shows.