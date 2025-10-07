SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 11 people were apprehended for drug dealing in the Tenderloin District.

One drug dealer named Kevin Sanchez was suspected of dealing fentanyl to an undercover police officer, according to prosecutors.

At one point, Sanchez and his drug dealing friend, Raylene Waddell, were detained and searched. The search proved fruitful when it turned up the marked bills that the police had paid the drugs with. Waddell had over 100 grams of fentanyl, nearly 50 grams of methamphetamine, other drugs, a scale, and packaging material, according to prosecutors.

Even though Sanchez was released with electronic monitoring device after arraignment, Waddell is still behind bars in lieu of $30,000 bail, according to authorities.

Joel Medina was apprehended as well on the same night for drug dealing to an undercover police officer, seizing nearly a pound of fentanyl, over 50 pounds of methamphetamine and a scale. He is in police custody due to drug trafficking, and he is still in jail in lieu of $40,000 in bail.

On Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11 people were charged with drug trafficking by the Office of the San Francisco District Attorney. Several people had been apprehended for selling drugs to an undercover police officer. They all have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Some had been released on their own recognizance.