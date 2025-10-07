SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 3, 2025, at 9:51 p.m., on the edge of Buena Vista Park, near the intersections of Haight Street and Lyon Street, a hit-and-run incident occurred with a vehicle colliding into either a bicycle or a moped.

Witnesses reported after the accident that they saw one man on the edge of the sidewalk, who was unconscious while the other one was in the middle of the street and half-conscious. They were then transferred to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in critical care.

According to Reddit, one victim, on Friday, October 3, 2025, underwent multiple surgeries for shattered legs; the other victim has injuries to his spine, and he was in even worse condition because he had lost his ability to communicate.

On Reddit, a girlfriend of one of the victims, identified the victim only as ‘Phillip,’ said that her boyfriend had shattered both of his legs, causing him to have two surgeries, but he is now recovering. His friend identified only as ‘Phillip,’ suffered spinal injuries, which caused him not to be able to communicate, and no one has reached out to his family yet.

No real official update has been announced by San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) yet.