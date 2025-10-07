SAN FRANCISCO—OCTOBER 8, is the latest court date scheduled for career criminal, Troy McAlister who has been charged with 91 felonies. On Friday, October 3, McAlister’s attorney Scott Grant requested the court to grant his client mental health and substance abuse diversion under California Penal Code §1001.36 in lieu of decades of prison time his client is facing for his crimes.



He has been incarcerated since December 31, 2020, when he stole a car while high on meth and tragically hit and killed 27-year-old Hanako Abe and 60-year 0ld, Elizabeth Platt at a cross walk. McAlister is approximately 50 years old.



His most recent charges include two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, possession of a firearm with a prior[felony]conviction, the transportation, sale, and sharing of a controlled substance, unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle[auto-theft], and vandalism exceeding $400.



Reports indicate that McAlister was on parole and high on methamphetamines when he ran a red light and struck and killed two women on New Year’s Eve in 2020.



Protestors have gathered outside City Hall calling McAlister’s request for rehabilitation, an “Insult to Justice.”



Scott Jacobs, the Director of Blueprint for a Better San Francisco first told KTVU-TV that, “While there’s certain people who should be granted diversion and ultimately given the opportunity to rebuild their lives, Troy McAlister has demonstrated that despite being given that opportunity multiple times, he has continued to pose a threat to San Franciscans, and we believe he needs to be in jail.”



The motion has triggered a group effort in 2022 to recall former District Attorney, and new founding executive director of Berkeley’s Criminal Law and Justice Center, Chase Boudin who released the multiple criminal offender who went on kill both Hanako Abe and Elizabeth Platt.



On October 3, San Franciscans spoke on behalf of Elizabeth Platt and Hanako Abe holding signs in remembrance of the victims who died at the hands of a released felon.



The state of California and Governor Gavin Newsom remain under scrutiny for being soft on crime. Governor Newsom has closed multiple prisons and granted pardons for hardened criminals. Now it will be up to Judge Michael Begert to execute justice in the case and decide if McAlister qualifies for rehabilitation over prison time.





