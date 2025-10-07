SAN FRANCISCO—Two anchors left KGO-TV, an ABC affiliate of San Francisco, a few days between each other’s leaving.

In 2015, Julian Glover joined KGO-TV as the morning news anchor when morning shows revitalized. From 2015 to 2025, he worked as an anchor and a reporter for KGO-TV. In late September 2025, he announced his departure from the station.

He was an anchor for the 11 a.m. Midday Live newscast and was KGO-TV station’s race, culture and social justice reporter, which launched the station’s race and culture team. He produced the 2022 Emmy-Award winning documentary about home appraisal discrimination. He also acquired other Emmy Awards and Murray Awards for his excellence in reporting.

Shortly after one of his colleague’s work anniversaries, he announced the end of his tenure, which marked the end of an era for the station. He intends to return to his hometown of Washington, D.C.

Preceding Glover’s departure was his coworker, Reggie Aqui’s leaving. Aqui started in October 2015. After ten years as an anchor for ABC7 Mornings, he announced his departure on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, his final day. His highlight of being a morning anchor was interviewing Dolly Parton.