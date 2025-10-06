SAN FRANCISCO—Firefighters were called to a residential high-rise on the 300 block of Tenderloin due to a fire breaking out.

Two police officers were hospitalized while two tenants were treated at the scene, but they declined other medical treatment.

There was an incident involving two police officers trying to apprehend the suspect, who were sent to the hospital with injuries. Two other police officers were also at the scene, but they did not need any kind of medical check-up.

A suspect, who had barricaded himself in a unit on the seventh floor of the building after setting fires, was within an active fire. In order to apprehend him, firefighters and police officers forced their way inside, causing non-life-threatening injuries to both parties. The suspect, who was actively resisting arrest, according to police officers of the San Francisco Police Department. By about 7:25 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, October 5, 2025, the fire was contained.

Fire investigators had been called to the scene to determine the cause of fire. It is unclear if any of the tenants had been displaced due to the fire. The fire started in one residential apartment unit, but it is unclear to the extent of the damage to the building. The charges filed against the suspect are still pending.