IRVINE—On October 8, video footage captured of an interview CBS correspondent, Julie Watts, interviewing gubernatorial candidate, Katie Porter (D-CA). In the interview, Watts asks Porter how she intends to get the vote of the forty percent of the voters who voted for Trump. Porter’s response was to ask for clarification.

https://youtu.be/0tVQTV_EHII?si=yazNYAHKeJVWXWUn



“What do you say to the 40% of California voters, who you’ll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?” asked Watts.

“How would I need them in order to win,” Porter asks. Julie Watts reiterates her question in multiple ways to ask how she intended to get those votes before Mrs. Porter gets upset and walks out of the interview, but not before saying, “I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m going to call it…. I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you,” and “I don’t want to have this on camera.”



The whole interview has gone viral on YouTube. Porter, who formerly served as a State Representative of California’s 45th district, stated in the interview that she was a leader and felt that she had the Democratic vote.



As the interviewer, Watts can be heard making multiple attempts to give Porter the chance to answer the same question she asked the other candidates running, before Porter walked out of the interview.



The most common responses to the interview suggest that Mrs. Porter “needs anger management.”



Reports indicate that prior to this interview Porter was lagging approximately six percentage points behind Republican, Steve Hilton. The General election will be held on November 3, 2026. There are several other candidates in the running. Porter was the lead Democrat, and the only one to come close to the support that Hilton has in a state that at one time was historically red.



Porter was under some scrutiny prior to this explosive interview. Multiple news reports indicate that her ex-husband had a protective order against her after she threw a pot of scalding hot mashed potatoes at him. There were no police reports available to confirm or deny that she ever burned her then-husband, Matthew Hoffman.



California’s current Governor, Gavin Newsom, has term limits preventing him from running for Governor again. Political experts have indicated that Newsom would likely be the democratic nominee in the 2028 Presidential election.