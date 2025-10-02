LOS ANGELES—On Friday, September 27, there was a carnival ride malfunction at Family Funday, a fundraising carnival that took place at Bishop Canaty— Our Lady of Loretto Catholic High School located at 2900 Pico Boulevard. A cable snapped on the zipper ride that caused two carts full of carnival enthusiasts to dislodge and crash.



The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters rescued at least a dozen people who were either trapped or injured in the incident.



The Archdiocese of Los Angeles issued the following statement:



We are grateful that no one was injured over the weekend when a carnival ride, operated by a third party, experienced a malfunction at a Bishop Conaty High School event. We are very thankful to the first responders who arrived to help. The event was able to proceed as scheduled. The safety and well-being of all in our parishes, schools, and ministries remains our top priority.”



The carnival was operated by a third party. The incident is currently under investigation by the Office of Clinical Evidence and Analysis (OCEA).