SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, September 26, 2025, just before five o’clock in the evening, former convict Joey Alexander, a 60-year-old Urban Alchemy ambassador, was shot with a shotgun after he told the 42-year-old shooter, Edmund Bowen, not to do drugs in front of the San Francisco Public Main Library on the Larkin Street and Grove Street side in the Tenderloin Neighborhood because there were children and families about.

According to the Urban Alchemy, Bowen did not react well, shooting Alexander at close-range in the torso. Before Bowen shot Alexander, he swore about Urban Alchemy. Luckily the San Francisco Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the San Francisco Police Department were nearby when the shooting occurred, so they quickly apprehended Bowen.

Alexander had suffered life-threatening injuries. The paramedics and the local San Francisco hospital attempted to save his life but to no avail. He perished due to his fatal injuries on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

After the shooting, Bowen was apprehended and charged with assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

After Alexander’s death, San Francisco Police Department homicide investigators took charge of the case, upgrading the booking charges to murder. The Office of District Attorney is expected to file murder charges soon.

If anyone has any further information about this pending case, please contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or send a message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD.’