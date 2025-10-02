SAN FRANCISCO—Taylor A. Humphrey, 37, the only baby-naming consultant in the Bay Area based in San Francisco, built her luxury baby-naming enterprise, whatinababyname.com, due to her obsession with baby names, which she posted about a decade ago on social media.

Humphrey is among the dozen or so in the United States in the new industry of professional baby-naming consultants. As a professional baby-naming consultant, she now has 100,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok altogether with a portfolio of more than 500 names she helped in picking out.

Her ‘baby-branding’ boutique business caters to such uber-wealthy like techies, high-profile celebrities and the anonymously rich.

Here are the fees to her baby-naming consulting business:

– For emailing a baby-name recommendation, it would cost $200.

– High-end services would start at $10,000, which would include the ‘VIP Treatment.’

– Add-on amenities include ‘baby-naming branding’ campaign, a genealogical investigation designed to take away old family names and a think tank to discuss top naming

choices.