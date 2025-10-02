HOLLYWOOD—The first episode of season 49 of Survivor” did underwhelm me, so I’m hoping this second episode, ‘Cinema’ actually delivers. Things kicked off with the Kele tribe dealing with the aftermath of voting Nicole out hoping to keep their tribe strong and try to bounce back.

No fire, no food, yeah, that sounds miserable to say the least. Really, Jeremiah? He started to eat worms as he needed some sort of food source. I don’t care how hungry I am, I am NOT eating any damn worms. It just ain’t happening. Annie you are NO puppet master, I know you think you are, but you’re not. She spilled this news to Alex, that she wants to blindside Jake who is going to be needed to strengthen their tribe.

Over at Uli it became apparent that Savannah capturing a crab was a big deal. Nate was trying to continue building bonds, this time with Rizo, who also wants to protect Savannah and Shannon. So, you know that that means Jawan and Sage are on the outs. Shannon is too much for me, and Savannah is a bit too confident.

Over at Hina, the tribe was kumbaya. Steven, Kristina and Matt are aligning as a trio, and wanted to add MC, as a total of four. This is why I hate three tribes and would prefer two tribes because it forces more people to mingle. MC was right on to get information from Matt on how long these three have been aligned. She likes Steven, but Matt not so much. MC immediately ratted this alliance out to Sophi. Oh, I like this information being spilled, as Sophi realized she is already a target.

This bromance between Alex and Jake is so odd. Jake is not happy that Annie is tossing his name out. Oh, Savannah you are too confident for my liking. The fact that Jawan is picking up sticks or looking for an advantage is not the end of the world. You all are PLAYING A GAME! I really hope he finds something to blindside these bozos. Savannah is not my cup of tea; I don’t like her; she’s a bit too high on her horse and needs to be knocked down a peg or two.

Thank God, we’re getting a journey, because Sage or Jawan needs this desperately. So, for this journey its Matt, Jake and Jawan. Oh, Savannah was not happy, too bad Savannah. This challenge is somewhat physical. The goal is for the players to throw coconuts into the baskets of someone you don’t want to win. In addition, there are no vote losses it appears or perhaps there is a twist we just don’t know about.

Jake was cocky as hell, but Matt was out first, soon followed by Jake, given Jawan an ADVANTAGE he desperately needs. I like this reiteration. Help yourself or help your tribe. Steal a vote from one of the losing players. You can place a disadvantage against the other tribe and help your tribe in the next Immunity Challenge.

Sucks that Hina and Kele could spill that Jawan has an advantage in the game. He was honest in telling his tribe the advantage and did something I wouldn’t have done by protecting his tribe and giving a disadvantage to one of the other tribes. At the Immunity Challenge, Jawan choose to take a shot at Hina, which did not make Sophi happy which means Hina and Uli are going to go to war, and Jawan may have made an enemy with Sophi.

I mean carrying 20 pounds of coconuts, and guess what, Hina was still kicking Uli’s butt, with Kele not too far behind, but the puzzle is the great equalizer. Damn, Hina has made a massive comeback with Jason and Sophi doing great things for the yellow tribe, but Kele is horrid at puzzles. Kele is going back to Tribal Council, damn that is brutal. Jeff just rub the salt into a wound; dude can be such an jerk sometimes.

Wow, Alex found the Beware Advantage, which is not easy, per usual. Guess what Alex, you don’t have a vote if you don’t find that idol before Tribal Council and you have to do it today. “Survivor” is doing too damn much with this ball and chain. He was not pleased that Sophi knew he could have an advantage in the game. This makes it harder. Sophi found the box and didn’t want others to know she located it. Sophi you cannot comeback later and find the idol, and Alex located the box.

I love that Jeremiah is starting to think for himself, and so was Alex. Alex was realizing taking out Annie is not smart. Just tell the entire tribe you have an idol, because everyone knows at this point. He’s planning to make a big move, everyone fighting for Jake’s affection intriguing. This should be an interesting Tribal Council. Damn, are all these players exhausted? First, Sophi and now Jeremiah, it just felt like a ton of gibberish to be honest. I didn’t expect Alex to use his idol so soon.

Sophi seemed like a decoy all along for Annie to get her comeuppance and she didn’t see it coming at all. I hope we get a tribe swap because I would love to see some shakeups about the three tribes. Have to admit that was a somewhat boring episode again, so we shall see if the game picks up next week, if not that is not good for season 49. Until next week, “Survivor” fanatics!