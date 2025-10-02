UNITED STATES—Question, would you prefer to have a ton of money in your pocket or bank account and a load of debt or no debt, but not a ton of money? I know it may appear like a trick question, but it is not. I would 100x over and over again would like no debt and little money.

Why? It’s simple: with no debt any money I have I can spend as I choose because I don’t have to use that money to place it on debt that I have accumulated. This might sound crazy, but I know people who 100x over will always choose to have a ton of debt and a bunch of money. The problem is they use that money they have to purchase everything except pay off their debt. In doing so, you keep accumulating debt to the point that it becomes a problem that you cannot get rid of.

Can you make that make sense America because I am having trouble explaining it. Debt is something that will always linger and if it lingers that means it can create stress in your life. Wouldn’t life be so much easier without that unnecessary stress? I would like to think so, but I think for many Americans, the thought of NOT having money is something that haunts plenty.

The moment you get your hands on money you didn’t expect or extra money that rarely comes your way, you’d rather let it sit in your account or your pocket. That is a problem. You need to take that money and start to go after debt that you have. Alleviate some of your stress, which tends to be financial stress for most Americans. Pay off a credit card that is drawing interest that is costing you more money than you wish to have.

So much of our psyche and decisions in life revolve around money. We allow it to control us, manipulate us and emotionally control our day-to-day operations. We have to look at money as precisely what it is: a tradeable commodity. I want something, I have to use money to get it, however, at the end of the day, money wields power.

We see the more money we have as the ability to wield more power, even if it means having a ton of debt in the process, what we can control, whether we spend that money or not, not the other way around. You don’t have a ton of control with a massive amount of debt, remember that. In the end we all want to be able to do as we please without bills, it all starts with a plan. You just have to be willing to do the work.