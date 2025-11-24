SAN FRANCISCO—On November 19, 2025, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that a conviction of Christopher Delgado, 21, after a trial by jury following a domestic violence incident. He was convicted of making criminal threats, assault, and damaging a communications device to prevent help.

According to the testimony and evidence presented at trial, on May 28, 2024, at around 12:17 p.m. a woman called 911 reporting that Delgado, had just spit on her. While sobbing, she told dispatch that the defendant wouldn’t leave her home and had been threatening her. The call abruptly ended as the victim was giving biographical information about the suspect.

Dispatch called the victim back multiple times with no answer. At around 12:23 p.m. the victim picked up the phone and told dispatch that Delgado “snatched” her phone and thrown it. She also stated that he had a gun on him. When police arrived Delgado was gone. The victim told police that he had threatened to beat her up, and showed officers text messages where Delgado threatened to kill her.

Text messages from the defendant included, “when you’re dead it’s not gonna be a joke anymore” “You family gone pay for your actions” “I hope you die Godh that’s my wish” and “Ima have some bitches beat yo ass.” The victim told officers that she feared he might kill her. He was found by police that evening and promptly arrested.

“Christopher Delgado’s actions —assaulting the victim, tearing away her phone when she was calling for help, and threatening her life—are unacceptable,” said Assistant District Attorney Max Draskovich. “These convictions make clear that San Francisco is committed to protecting survivors of domestic violence and ensuring their abusers are held accountable.”

Delgado is currently out of custody. Sentencing is scheduled for December 12, 2025.