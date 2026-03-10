SAN FRANCISCO—Jian Feng Huang, 37, was charged with attempted murder of a 22-year-old Fremont man in a recent Chinatown stabbing.

On Thursday, March 4, from approximately 1:04 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., Pacific Standard Time (PST), a 22-year-old man was waiting for the traffic light to cross the street at the intersection of Stockton Street and Sacramento Street in Chinatown.

Huang was captured on surveillance from a nearby business, walking behind the 22-year-old, stabbing him in the lower back. It was a random and unprovoked attack where the victim sustained a three inch to four-inch gash that almost missed his aorta.

Within minutes after being attacked, deputies with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department located a man who fit the description of the attacker, who was wearing a black hoodie, near the 600 block of Powell Street in the Union Square area. At the time of his arrest, he still had the blade of kitchen knife, which was covered in fresh blood in a plastic bag.

On Friday, March 6, surveillance video surfaced on the internet depicting the stabbing. The attacker lunged at the 22-year-old, stabbing him and walking away. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. With help from a passing nurse and a storekeeper, he was given a bag of dumplings for a makeshift ice pack until medical aid arrived. As of Monday, March 9, he remains hospitalized with his health condition as stable and serious condition.

On Monday, March 9, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed the following charges against Huang: attempted murder and great bodily harm. He was arraigned and remained in police custody without bail due to public safety concerns. Huang suffers from mental illness and has a criminal record in Chinatown, including arson in 2017 at Waverly Place.