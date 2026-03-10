BEVERLY HILLS—TMZ was the first to report that gunshots were fired at the home of singer/actress Rihanna on Sunday, March 8. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman who fired several shots at the home located on the 9500 block of Heather Road.

The name of the suspect and a motive for the shooting have not been disclosed to the public.

Rihanna was home during the incident, but she did not suffer any injuries. The suspect drove up to the property and fired several rounds at the property.

It is not known if Rihanna’s children or if her partner, A$AP Rocky were at home at the time of the shooting. In March 2023, the singer had a fan travel from South Carolina to her home in Beverly Hills hoping to meet her. In 2018, Eduardo Leon was arrested after he allegedly broke into the Grammy winner’s Hollywood Hills home and waited for over 12 hours. Leon, 27, at the time, hopped a fence, entered the singer’s home, and stayed overnight.

Rihanna is a singer who has earned 9 Grammy Awards and is known for her hits, “S.O.S.,” “Umbrella,” “Take a Bow,” “Rude Boy” and “Only Girl (in the World).” She has sold over 250 million records worldwide. She has appeared in the films “Battleship,” “Ocean’s 8” and performed voice work in the latest animated “Smurfs” film in 2025.