SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Unified School District has proposed to extend the 2025-2026 school year by five days to make up for time lost during the four-day teachers’ strike back in February 2026. If it passes approval, the school term will end on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, instead of Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The addition of the five-day extension will make sure the SFUSD meets the California State mandatory requirements, compensating for the February 2026 strike and avoid financial penalties.

The new schedule will in no way conflict with high school finals and graduation plans for the class of 2026. The newly advised academic calendar will be voted on at the next SFUSD Board of Education on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.