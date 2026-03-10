SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, August 8, 2013, 27-year-old Roberto Antonio DeTrinidad broke into a woman’s apartment unit in the Mission District to sexually assault her as she slept.

In September 2014, DeTrinidad was apprehended and on June 22, 2016, he was found guilty of assault with intent to rape and sexual acts during a residential burglary. He was sentenced to life in prison because of the violence of the crime and being HIV-positive during the sexual assault.

On Monday, March 4, 2024, the parole board granted him rights to be paroled, saying he is no longer a threat to society. In March 2026, the California Board of Parole Hearings Parole Commissioners Michael Ruff and Cristina Guerrero granted parole to DeTrinidad, who will be 39 this month. He will be released Tuesday, May 5, 2026, from San Quentin State Prison. He acknowledged his actions, and the impact his crimes had on his victim.

His early prison release is the result of expanded early release initiatives under Governor Gavin Newsom, which included Proposition 57 and “good behavior,” allowing convicts to receive parole after serving a portion of their time. Some backlash has been received regarding the decision because of the violent crime committed. Governor Newsom could override the Parole Board’s decision to keep him locked up.