KINGSTON, JAMAICA—On November 24, Latifa, the wife of James Chambers, announced that her husband, better known as the Jamaican-born, legendary reggae artist, Jimmy Cliff, passed away. He was 81.



“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia. I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him.



To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each-and-every fan for their love. I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro, and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process. Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes.



I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided, at-a-later date. See you and we see you, Legend.”



Signed, “Latifa, Lilty, and Aken”



The full text of the story of Jimmy Cliff is posted in his biography online. The introduction, itself, reveals that this man was borne a legend.



“As many legends throughout history do, the whole story starts during a devastating storm… We open on the Somerton District of St. James, Jamaica. With only one midwife tending to the entire village, a mother gives birth to a child, wraps him in a sheet, and takes him to shelter at a neighbor’s home as the hurricane blows her house away.



However, everybody agrees, ‘There’s something special about his boy.’



He becomes famous by the age of 14 for a hit coincidentally entitled, ‘Hurricane Hattie.” He goes on to popularize reggae music everywhere and changes the world….” He worked with another music legend, the great, Stevie Wonder, to accomplish the re-popularization of Reggae.



Some may have known his music before they knew his name, singing along with, “I Can See Clearly Now,” “Wonderful World, Beautiful People.” Others still may remember hearing, “I can See Clearly Now,” for the first time when watching the movie about the Jamaican bobsled team, “Cool Runnings,” starring, Leon, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, Malik Yoba, and John Candy.



Jimmy Cliff received his country’s highest honor, “The Order of Merit.” He also is one of the two Jamaican’s to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



As an artist, he was sought out to work in collaboration with fellow Jamaican, Bob Marley, and with the Rolling Stones, Paul Simon, Elvis Costillo, Annie Lennox, Willie Nelson, Cher, Bruce Springsteen, New Order, and Fiona Apple.



He was also involved in the making of “Vietnam,” with Bob Dylan, in what has been referred to by many as, “The Greatest Protest Song Ever Written.”



Disney fans may remember him, as the voice, of the lead vocalist in the reggae version of “Hakuna Matata.”



A good-bye message is not suitable for a musician such as this. His body may have given out, but his music lives on for his fans who will enjoy his music for years to come.