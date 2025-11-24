SAN FRANCISCO—On November 20, the SF District Attorney’s Office disclosed that the San Francisco District Attorney announced that Joncarlo Gutierrez, 32, has been charged in connection to multiple stabbings at a bar in the Inner Richmond. Gutierrez was arraigned on November 19, and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the allegations.

He is charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm and two counts of mayhem. The criminal complaint includes allegations that the defendant personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victims.

According to court documents, on October 24, 2025, at 2 a.m. San Francisco Police Department Officers responded to a bar on the 3900 block of Geary Boulevard regarding a stabbing with multiple victims. Officers arrived and located five victims who were allegedly slashed and sliced by Gutierrez. Allegedly, he argued with a woman at the bar then headbutted her. When a security guard tried to intervene, Guiterrez allegedly pulled out a boxcutter knife and he slashed the woman and attacked other patrons of the bar who also tried to intervene. He then allegedly fled the scene leaving behind his driver’s license and his hat.

The District Attorney’s Office moved to have the defendant detained without bail pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The court set bail in the amount of $50,000 and he is currently out of custody. His next court date is December 4, 2025, for preliminary hearing.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information should call the Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.