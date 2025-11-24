SAN FRANCISCO—While Ruthia He and David Brody are awaiting their sentence hearing for Wednesday, February 25, 2026, they remain in police custody, after facing 20 years maximum in federal prison for illegally distributing stimulants.

After a week-long trial and three-day long deliberation, San Francisco for-profit telehealth company, Done Global founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), He and clinical president Brody were both found guilty on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at the District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco of illegal stimulant distribution, over the internet and conspiring to commit healthcare fraud in relation to submitting false and fraudulent claims for stimulant reimbursements. He was also guilty of obstructing justice.

Their criminal trial started in October 2025.

Brody and He were both apprehended and indicted on federal charges on June 13, 2024. Federal authorities announced this was the first time a telehealth company was prosecuted for illegal drug distribution.

When a subpoena was to be issued to her, He switched to encrypted messaging from Done Global’s email; failing to produce documents in regards to a subpoena; attempting to outsource Done Global; transferring over $1 million in company’s funds to a shell company, hiding assets and actions and lying to investigators.

Done Global’s scheme was within the period of February 2020 to January 2023.

This scheme garnered over $100 million in revenue and facilitated more than 40 prescription pills:

-With social media platforms, it promised accessibility to ADHD

-Cut down initial patient appointments to half the usual psychiatric exams

-Affiliated clinicians prescribe stimulants to patients not medically needed

-Paid nurse large monthly fees (up to $60,000) without clinicians’ appointment just to refill prescriptions

-Auto-refill feature that sometimes gave prescriptions for deceased

-Submitting false diagnostic practice, defrauding insurers, securing $14 million claims.