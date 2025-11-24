SAN FRANCISCO—According to the San Francisco Office of District Attorney, Adam Thomas Cordle, 50, has been found guilty in a trial by jury of one count of indecent exposure at Crocker Amazon Park on Wednesday, November 19. There will be a mandatory requirement for him to register as a sexual offender for a minimum of 10 years for his penance.

The prosecution of Cordle would not have been made possible without the help of Assistant District Attorney Samantha Zurcher. Investigator Teddy Martin, paralegals Josh Nickchen and Raquel Paz Aleman and IT specialist Noaeh Pinaire and Leland Chan assisted in prosecuting Cordle. After a prompt and thorough investigation on the part of the San Francisco Police Department Ingleside Station, prosecutors were able to develop a strong and solid case against Cordle.

Walking alone on a Crocker Amazon Park trail, a woman noticed a man, who was later identified as Cordle, masturbating in the bushes while being fully exposed from the waist-down. While maintaining eye contact with her, Cordle continued his masturbation activities on July 2, 2025.

The woman prevented a group of children from going where Cordle was exposing himself so that she could call the San Francisco Police Department. Her identity has not been shared with the public.

When police officers from the San Francisco Police Department Ingleside Station arrived at Crocker Amazon Park, Cordle was still exposing himself, but had a bottle of baby oil at his feet, and he was holding a thick, white substance in his hand. Police officers from the San Francisco Police Department apprehended Cordle immediately.