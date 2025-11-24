SAN FRANCISCO—Brisbane resident Antonietta Nguyen, 57, will start serving her sentence for embezzling a San Francisco seafood wholesale company, which she was employed from January 2014 to May 2020 until she was fired. On Friday, February 6, 2026 at an United States Bureau of Prisons, Nguyen will be surrendering voluntarily to an assigned facility. She is currently free on bond. A restitution hearing will be Friday, January 16, 2026.

Senior Judge Susan Illston of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California sentenced former ABS Seafood Inc. Chief Financial Officer and minority shareholder Nguyen to three years in federal prison and three years of supervised release Friday, November 14, 2025 for spearheading a defrauding scheme of more than $9 million.

During 6.5 years from 2010 to 2015, Nguyen spearheaded a fraud scheme against ABS Seafood, Inc. After a two-week trial, a federal jury found Nguyen guilty of 12 felony counts, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion Thursday, June 5, 2025.

With her access to the wholesaler’s bank account and its credit cards, she diverted millions of dollars estimated at $2.7 million, paying off her own personal credit card and expenses with her corporate credit card. She authorized fraudulent invoices from a seafood exporter in the Philippines, which her brother previously owned. The funds paid off her property taxes for her house and a rental, her children’s college tuition, and luxury items like purses and scarves worth more than $1 million with a special room allocated for these specific items. She shared corporate credit cards with family members, paying for luxury vacations.

Nguyen was found guilty of tax evasion, failing to report her real income from ABS Seafood Inc. She excluded millions in benefits that were gifted to her, owning $121,336 from unpaid taxes.