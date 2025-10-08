HOLLYWOOD—The problem when you are a strong, capable, self-confident person, is that more often than not, people think that you don’t really need things like comfort, reassurance, loyalty and guidance. People are more likely to look at you and say, “ She doesn’t need this”, She doesn’t need that”, “She’s already all of this and all of that.” But then the truth is that most probably, you are a strong, capable, self-confident person.

Because you built yourself brick-by-brick into that person; because you had determination enough to make yourself into the image that you knew you needed to become. At the heart of many strong, confident people, is a heart most longing of the things that most others simply take for granted.” We find that Taylor Swift is a strong, confident woman, in her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” she has broken her own sales records.

With just a few days since the release of her latest album, the star is on track to have the biggest-selling album of the year. The current title holder is Sabrina Carpenter, who appears on Life of a Showgirl’s title track. Her Short N’ Sweet album has shifted 444,000 copies since January. Swift has also broken records in the US, where she notched up to 2.7 million sales last week. That marks Swift’s biggest sales week ever, and the second-largest sales week for any album since 1991, when modern chart methodology began.

Only Adele’s “25” has done better-selling 3.378 million copies in its first week in 2015. “The Life of a Showgirl” smashed records for the most vinyl albums sold in a single week Swifies snapped up 1.2 million copies on wax- mostly because the star released right collectable variant’s of the record. The previous single-week record was also set by Swift when her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, sold 859,000 copies on vinyl in its first week.

Swift’s sales figures are all very impressive because album sales everywhere in the industry are in a state of severe decline. Ed Sheeran’s latest Play sold 67,000 units when it came out last month. He’s always been a top seller; his music is extremely profitable.

Swift topped the cinema box-office this past weekend, selling $46 million in tickets for her 89-minute film “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl.” Swift’s 12th album was written and recorded during stolen moments on the European leg of her Eras Tour last summer. It captures the star as she falls in love with Travis Kielce, her now fiance. Travis presented her with a huge engagement ring, that made heads turn. It truly wasn’t a surprise. The four-time Album of the Year, Grammy winner Taylor Swift, latest album isn’t eligible, because it came out after the deadline, and she chose not to release a single before August 30.

Believe it or not, the Grammy year is done, meaning the eligibility window for the 2026 Grammy Awards, which runs from September 1, 2024 to August 30, 2025. So now we can analyze the songs and albums that will be in contention. Some of the leading contenders are Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Jelly Roll, Araina Grande, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and my daughter’s favorite Morgan Wallen. While the Recording Academy was slow to embrace Morgan Wallen after his series of controversial incidents a few years back.

They have been giving him more attention, in 2025, he earned his first two nods for: I Had Some Help,” his smash hit with Post Malone. Wallen chose not to submit his work for consideration for the 2026 Grammys, even though “I’m the Problem” seemingly had a great shot at getting nominated. Still, Wallen could earn a nod or two, if his collaborators like Tate McRae submit their songs. Morgan Wallen is different than other artists, he had the opportunity to submit yet chose not to. Go figure!

Rose’s Scoop: The 88th Grammy’s will be on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angels, California. Nominations for the 2026 Grammy’s will be announced on November 7, 2025.