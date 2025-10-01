HOLLYWOOD—September is now to a close, many people are bidding farewell to the month and welcoming October with open arms. Some people think September was a great month, filled with warm weather, outdoor activities, and memorable moments!

As October's now here, people are excited about the upcoming fall season, with its vibrant colors, cozy atmosphere, and festive holidays. Some are looking forward to enjoying pumpkin spice and everything nice! Others are embracing the new month with optimism, hoping it will bring joy, peace, love and growth. Overall, the end of September marked a special moment for those who were at the Judas Priest and Alice Cooper concert at the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on September 26, with Corrosion of Conformity as a special guest. The Corrosion of Conformity set the tone for the night. The sludge metal legends played songs mainly from their albums Wiseblood and Deliverance. Judas Priest was next on the bill.

The frontman Rob Halford appeared center stage. Gripping his microphone with both hands and taking a wide stance like, he was bracing himself from the power of his voice. The tribute photo to Ozzy Osbourne was touching. The setlist was a heavy dose of the album Painkiller including touch of Evil, Hell Patrol and Nightcrawler. Thanking the crowd for all the support throughout the years was touching.

A special ovation was reserved for Ozzy. Closing out the set was the guitar driven frenzy of Painkiller. Let’s not forget a giant Frankstein was on stage. For the next act, a large dark curtain covered most of the stage before dropping and revealing the band in silhouette and a large door with the inscription Alice Cooper’s attic. Once the door opened Alice Cooper could be seen skulking out of the fog towards the front of the stage. It surely was a theatrical music presentation, like a night at the rock opera. There were plenty of more moments of greatness throughout the night. All of these legendary artists gave their performances everything they had. It was a fantastic evening for their fans and a display of professional showmanship.

The next day, September 27, Selena Gomes decided to tie the knot with music producer Benny Blanco in a ceremony in California. Gomez 33, and Blanco, 37, became engaged in December 2024 after a year of dating. The couple exchanged vows in Santa Barbara on September 27, 2025, in front of 170 guests, including Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Steve Martin and Martin Short naming many celebrities.

The couple released the album I Said I love You First in March, which explores their own love story. They previously released the hits Same Old love and Kill Em with kindness in 2015, and the 2019 track I Can’t Get Enough featuring Tainy and J Balvin. Selena rose to fame as a child star on Barney and the Disney channel. She has a fortune worth $ 1.3 billion according to Bloomberg. Her wealth came mainly from her Rare Beauty make-up company, which she founded five years ago and retains a stake in worth more than $1 billion. The brands success has made her one of the youngest female self-made wealthy on the list alongside of Taylor Swift and Rihanna. Besides her make-up company she has tens of millions of dollars in endorsement deals with Louis Vuitton, Coach and Puma. Besides nominations for Emmy and Grammy nominations.

While some celebrities are getting married the latest to be getting divorced is Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. The announcement came last week when documents show that 58-year-old Kidman filed for divorce from 57-year-old Keith Urban in Davidson County Circuit Court in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple resides and citing irreconcilable differences. After nearly 20 years of marriage, which is very rare for Hollywood these days. Usually, marriages only last a few months or just a few years.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing those who celebrate a Blessed Yom Kippur!