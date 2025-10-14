HOLLYWOOD- Many celebrities go to The Ivy, including past and present stars like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, Kevin Costner, Kate Mossthe late Michael Jackson, Madonna and the Kardashian family. It’s a must-go, if you are visiting the Los Angeles area. The Ivy is. Restaurant located at 113 N. Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles founded and owned by chef Richard Irving nd interior designer Lynn von Kersting. They run the restaurant alongside their daughter India von Kersting Irving. It’s been opened since 1983, and it’s a historic place for celebrities to frequent with its eclectic menu. The area around The Ivy is crowded with boutiques, paparazzi, and many tourists with their camera phones basically stargazing. Along with The Ivy, the family also owns and runs Ivy at the Shore on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, The IVY Bakery in Beverlywood, and boutique interiors and homeware shop Indigo Seas across the street from The Ivy on Robertson Boulevard.

The Ivy is a celebrity beehive that sees a constant stream of Hummers, Mercedes and Jaguars pull up and discharge folks who ay through the nose to be seen eating in public. The restaurant is a location for brunch on a Tuesday in the 1992 film The Bodyguard starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. The restaurant id also featured and discussed in many scenes of the 1995 film Get Shorty, where John Travolta, Danny DeVito and the late Gene Hackman discuss how stars have to order off-menu. The Ivy is used as the site where Michael Vartan proposes to Jennifer Lopez in the 2005 film Monster-In-Lae. Featured in Season 12 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It’s also been featured in Entourage in Season 3 and 7, and in 30 Rock with Tracy Jordan who jokes about meeting Sharon Stone in the women’s bathroom at the Ivy.

Another celebrity that frequented the Ivy, is Jack Nicholson, 88, hasn’t been seen lately in public. His last public appearance was at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. This followed his last sighting in May 2023 at an NBA playoff game, but the SNL event marks his most recent public outing, where he was using a cane. He is rarely seen in public these days, since his retirement from acting in 2010, preferring to live a more private life. Recent public images shared by his daughter Lorraine, have provided glimpses of the actor, though sources indicate he now prefers to be remembered for his past career rather than his present public persona. While the appearance are infrequent, sources according to published reports suggest his desire for privacy due to his age and potential health concerns. Jack must be devastated like many other celebrities with the recent death of Diane Keaton. They both starred in the film “Something’s Gotta Give,” as Keaton played a playwright in love with a younger-dating cad Jack Nicholson.

In real life, Jack and Diane had a close relationship and a professional collaboration that began in the 1970s and deepened during their 2003 film “Something’s Gotta Give.” Keaton described the movie as her “favorite film” in her memoir, and their bond was so strong that Keaton’s costar Keanu Reeves noted how special it was to see real-life fondness and love on screen. Their friendship was a source odnsupport for both actors with Nicholson reportedly feeling as though he “lost a sister,” after Keaton’s death. Keaton had recently attended Nicholson’s birthday party before her death, an interaction recalled by her co-star Ed Begley Jr, according to published reports.

Rose’s Scoop: The two Jack and Diane had also co-starred in 1981’s Reds. Keaton died on October 11, 2025 at age 79. A cause of death was not immediately revealed, with many Hollywood actors pouring heartfelt tributes.