HOLLYWOOD—Celebrities have been celebrating Halloween for a few weeks now, even though Halloween is next Friday, on October 31, 2025. They have been celebrating with parties, attending events like Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, and getting into the spirit with elaborate decorations and costumes. Many stars have already been seen at early Halloween themed parties, including Khloe Kardashian’s pumpkin decorating party and Janelle Monae’s screening of The Craft.

Khloe hosted an early Halloween party with friends and family, where her son Tatum dressed as a cow. Cousins, Chicago West, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian attended Khloe’s party in witch attire and glitter freckles. Janelle Monae attended the screening of the Craft at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 11. Nick Cannon, Meghan Trainer and others, listed Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights to celebrate spooky season.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker unveiled her Halloween decorations, which include a large Skelton sculpture, piles of pumpkins, and a tables cape with skulls and skeleton hands. Mason Thames and McKenna Grace went for a spooky season date night at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights on October 18.

Iris Kendall and TJ Palma the Love Island USA stars channeled Gossip Girl in matching uniforms. She even sealed the couple’s costume with an “xoxo” in the caption. Meghan Trainor and Kris Jenner is all about wings. The singer and reality star rocked tutus for their fairy costumes this year. Olivia Rodrigo traded vampires for clowns at Universal studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights on October 12.

Jennifer Love Hewitt started early this year, posting a pic with her giant Skelton decoration to Instagram on September 27 and writing, “The Holiday Junkie is ready for all the holiday magic! Let’s get festive people!” The Euphoria star celebrated her birthday with friends, family and psychotic clowns at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights on September 28. Kevin Connelly, the entourage alum, his fiancé Zulay Henao and their daughter Kennedy attended the opening weekend of the Night of the Jack experience in Los Angeles.

Nick Cannon, Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon, were at the Halloween Horror Nights at Universal studios in Hollywood. Drew Scott and Linda Phan, the Property Brothers host and his wife found comfort in each other’s arms during spooky night out at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights on September 28. Billie Eilish, the Grammy winner hits the right note while touring Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood on October 4.

Speaking of touring, my favorite band Guns N’ Rose’s are currently on tour, Axl Rose, 63, front-man for GNR was blowing up the internet the other day when he lost his temper on stage over the technical glitch during a Saturday concert at Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was seen on stage, the footage uploaded to YouTube showing him throwing the microphone to the floor, and seething after his earpiece appeared to have technical difficulties. He was seen also kicking the drums, current played by Isaac Carpenter. Isaac replaced Frank Ferrer, his former drummer back in March 2025. Axl who was dressed all in black, with his black leather jacket and pants, was furious since he could only hear the percussion instruments in his earpiece, during his opening song, “Welcome to the Jungle.” Techs remedied the issue and the sexy rock star went on to sing his iconic songs.

Rose’s Scoop: It is with a heavy heart that I announce along with my family the passing of my cherished mother and grandmother Betty, on October 15, 2025, lovingly known to her grandchildren and great grand children as “Bibi,” She was the beloved matriarch of our family. She passed peacefully at her home. She was 91 years old.