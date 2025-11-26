SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, November 23, officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to a residential neighborhood on the 200 block of Granada Avenue south of Ocean Avenue. They received a call from the Ingleside Neighborhood about a residential burglary. The attempted burglary ended as a homicide, occurring at around 3:04 pm.

The unidentified adult victim sustained life-threatening injuries, which had not been clearly stated. The age, gender and name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. It has not been disclosed whether the victim is the suspect of the burglary or a occupant of the residence being burglarized.

The victim received first aid that included cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), from the police department and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) nothing could be done to save their life.

As of Sunday, November 23, the San Francisco Police Department has still not apprehended the murderers, and there has been no further details provided. The SFPD is investigating the incident as a homicide. It is still pending upon further investigation.

Anyone has any further details in the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department immediately through its tip lines anonymously: (415) 575-4444 or through its Text-A-Tip at TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD.’